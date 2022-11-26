Chandbali: Block Project Manager (BPM) of Chandbali block in Bhadrak district Stalin Nayak is in a soup after celebrating his birthday and cake-cutting in the block office, Thursday. BJP’s farmers’ wing Krushak Morcha has raised objection to it and submitted a memorandum to the district Collector, Friday. The members of the Krushak Morcha alleged that the block office is functioning without any order while officials and staff are coming to office at their own will.

As a result, common people visiting the block for official work have to face a lot of inconveniences. Celebrating birthdays of officials is routine at offices while people are not allowed to enter offices for work, the outfit alleged. It submitted a memorandum to the Collector through the BDO, seeking action against the BPM and those who were involved in it.