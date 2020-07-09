Bhubaneswar: The Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) Thursday released a revised schedule for its online final semester examination for 2019-20 examination session.

According to a notification issued by BPUT, the examination which was to start from July 11 has been rescheduled to July 13. Similarly, the examination scheduled July 18 has been shifted to July 29. The examination of July 25 has been shifted to July 30 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The detailed schedule of final semester examinations of various courses is available on the BPUT website.

The BPUT has also issued fresh guidelines for its online final semester examinations 2019-20. Following are the details guidelines of final semester examination:

Online final semester examination for 70 marks theory questions: Considering the internet connectivity and speed, the duration shall be 2 hours and 30 minutes in lieu of 2 hours. The candidates can attempt all 120 multiple choice open book, innovative, and outcome-based questions and only the correct 70 answers shall be considered for awarding the final mark limiting to the full mark of 70. No negative mark will be awarded for not attempted or wrong answers.

Online final semester examination for 100 marks theory questions: Considering internet connectivity and speed, the duration shall be 3 hours in lieu of 2 hours. The candidates can attempt all 150 multiple choice open book, innovative, and outcome-based questions and only the correct 100 answers shall be considered for awarding the final mark limiting to the full mark of 100. No negative mark will be awarded for not attempted or wrong answers.

PNN