Bhubaneswar: In view of COVID-19 outbreak and ensuing lockdown, Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) authorities Friday announced to conduct the final semester examination in July 1st week online.

According to Odisha Skill Development & Technical Education Minister Premananda Nayak, the final semester examination of engineering colleges under BPUT will be held online.

Nayak explained that the online examination of the eighth semester will be conducted between first week and second week of July across all colleges affiliated to the university. That said, the students who fail to appear in the online examination can attend the examination offline in their colleges post lockdown.

It may be mentioned here that there was uncertainty over holding of final semester examination of engineering courses following extension of lockdown across the state.