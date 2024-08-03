Wayanad: In a remarkable display of courage and compassion, officials from the Kerala forest department successfully rescued four toddlers and their parents, who belong to a tribal community, after they were stranded in a cave atop a hill following the devastating Wayanad landslides.

The four-member rescue team, led by Kalpetta range forest officer K Hashis, braved incessant rain and treacherous terrain to save the Paniya community family, which included children aged between one and four. The daring rescue mission involved an arduous eight-hour trek.

Reports indicate that the family had been trapped in a cave atop a hill, which overlooked a deep gorge and was surrounded by dense forest, for five days. The forest officials discovered the mother wandering in search of food for her starving children and their father. She subsequently guided them to the cave where the entire family had taken shelter, having gone without food for the last five days.

The path to rescuing the family was fraught with challenges, including a steep slope and heavy rainfall. The rescuers had to tie ropes to trees and rocks to navigate the hazardous climb. The children, exhausted and hungry, were provided with food and clothing upon their return to the Attamala anti-poaching camp.

Images and videos of the heroic rescue operation have gone viral on social media, garnering widespread praise for the forest officials’ bravery and dedication in risking their own lives to save the tribal family.

This act of selflessness highlights the unwavering commitment of Kerala’s forest department to protect and serve the most vulnerable members of society, even in the face of extreme danger.

PNN