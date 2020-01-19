Kendrapara: ‘I am happy that I and my cousin are going to receive Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW) National Bravery Award -2019 on Republic Day celebration in New Delhi. However, we will continue to regret that we failed to save more lives in Nipania boat tragedy,“ said Purnima Giri, who boarded the New-Delhi bound Rajdhani Express with her sister and family members Saturday to receive the bravery award.

“If I get an opportunity to meet the President or the Prime Minister, I would request them to initiate developmental work at my seaside village of Nipania. I would urge them to take immediate steps for construction of a pucca road to our village and to erect a bridge at Kharanashi and Nipania,” Purnima said.

It is ironical that though the state government had promised to set up a pucca road in her village a year back while felicitating her and her cousin, no steps have been taken in this regard so far, alleged Purnima.

The duo courageous minor girls, who set out their journey to receive the prestigious ICCW’s National Bravery Award 2019, have been identified as Purnima Giri(16) and her cousin sister Sabita Giri (15). Both were studying in class 10th at Gyanamayee High School of Barakolikhola.

A letter of communication from ICCW was made to them in which the ICCW congratulated them and asked them to come with one of their family members, especially their father or mother as an escort to New Delhi. Complimentary railway passes for the two sisters and their escorts’ free travel to New Delhi were arranged by ICCW, official sources said.

The two brave hearts, Purnima and Sabita of Nipania village, had shown immense courage and saved at least five persons including two women and children by jumping into the crocodile-infested river in a chilly winter evening of January 2, 2019, by risking their lives. This happened where there were high tides in the sea and the two sisters saved precious lives.

Fifty-five persons including six men, 27 women and 22 children of 19 families of Hasina and Gandkipur villages under Mangarajpur GP of Kujanga block had come to Hukitola for a picnic to celebrate New Year in a mechanised speed boat (locally called tappa). While they were returning, one of the female passengers went to answer the call of nature and the boat driver anchored the boat. As ill-luck would have it, while the woman was mounting the boat, some passengers moved from one side of the boat to the other side causing a tilt of the overcrowded boat. The boat capsized in the river.

As many as 10 people, including two women and eight minors, died while 45 others were rescued by locals with the help of two cousins.

Former minister of women and child development Prafulla Samal felicitated the two January 4, 2019, with flower bouquets, shawls, Rs 10,000. Samal asked then District Collector Dasarathi Satapathy to recommend the sisters’ names for the prestigious Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW)’s National Bravery Award 2019.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik too felicitated the cousins for their courageous act of saving so many lives.