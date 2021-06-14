Sao Paulo: Brazil kicked off a Copa America tournament that has been opposed by some members of their own team with a 3-0 win over Venezuela here late Sunday night. Marquinhos, Neymar and Gabriel Barbosa scored in the opener at Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia Sunday, less than a day after several Venezuelan players tested positive for Covid-19.

Despite his opposition to staging the tournament in his home country, Brazil captain Casemiro said the defending champions intended to retain their trophy. “It could be a friendly, Copa America, World Cup qualifiers, we always play to win,” Casemiro said.

“Venezuela had the idea of defending, they wanted a draw. But we were focused and we were aggressive in the last third of the pitch,” he added at the end of the game.

Venezuela summoned 15 new players at short notice after eight squad members tested positive Saturday for Covid-19, and the disruption showed on the field. The Seleção wasted opportunities but faced little resistance from Venezuela.

Brazil opened the scoring in the 23rd minute after a corner kick ended with Marquinhos striking from close range.

Brazil coach Tite took Lucas Paquetá off at half time, but kept Roberto Firmino on the bench. Instead, Everton Ribeiro went on and provided more dynamism on the right flank.

Ribeiro found Danilo on the right edge of the box, and the Brazilian was pushed to the ground. Neymar calmly scored from the spot in the 63rd to make it 2-0. He looked to the right of Venezuelan goalkeeper Joel Graterol, but took his shot to the left.

Neymar dribbled past Graterol and crossed for Barbosa to chest the ball into the empty net in the 89th. A flop at Inter Milan and Benfica, Barbosa is a hero at Brazilian club Flamengo, which wants him on the national team more often.

Tite said he’s experimenting with combinations, thinking ahead to the World Cup in Qatar next year. “I am seeking tactical alternatives, positional alternatives. But operating on different functions,” the Brazil coach said. “The idea is not to lose our character, otherwise you break the links, the connections, you remove confidence from the athletes,” Tite added.

Brazil and Venezuela are in Group B with Colombia, Ecuador and Peru. Brazil and Colombia lead with three points each, but the defending champions are ahead by goal difference after Colombia’s 1-0 win against Ecuador. The four best teams in each group advance to the knockout stage.