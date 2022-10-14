Bhubaneswar: Title contenders Brazil and the USA played out a 1-1 draw in a fast-paced Group A match as both teams closed in on quarterfinal berths of the FIFA Women’s Under-17 World Cup here Friday. In the match played at the Kalinga Stadium here both the goals were scored in the first half, in the space of four minutes. Nicollette Kiorpes gave USA the lead in the 33rd minute but Carol restored parity for Brazil in the 37th minute.

The drawn result meant that both hosts India and Morocco, who face each other later in the day, will find it difficult to remain in the reckoning for a quarterfinal berth. Both Brazil and the USA have four points after their respective wins against Morocco and India. India face Brazil and the USA take on Morocco in final Group matches on Monday.

India lost 0-8 to the USA while Brazil beat Morocco 1-0 on the opening day Tuesday.

It was an evenly contested match between Brazil and the USA who had more ball possession as well as more shots on opposition goal.

Concacaf champions USA had 57 per cent ball possession and 19 shots, out of which seven were on target. Brazil, the South American champions, had 15 shots in the match out of which four were on target.

The South Americans pressed hard for a winning goal towards the closing stages of the match but the USA defenders did a great job in defending their citadel.

In Margao, African champions Nigeria thrashed New Zealand 4-0 in a Group B match. Amina Bello (16th), Miracle Usani (34th), Taiwo Afolabi (75th) and Edidiong Etim (90+5) scored for Nigeria.

This was New Zealand’s second defeat in the tournament as they had lost 1-3 to Chile, Tuesday. Nigeria had also lost to Germany 1-2 in their opening match.