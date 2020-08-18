The title sponsorship rights for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League has been awarded to fantasy gaming company Dream11 according to media reports. More updates on the details of the sponsorship are yet to be revealed.

Dream11 wins IPL 2020 title sponsorship for Rs 222 crores: IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2020

Earler, VIVO,the Chinese smartphone maker that held title sponsorship rights for the previous reasons was dropped owing to increased tensions amid the India-China border standoff. Rumours were rife that Patanjali, Reliance were also in contention to bag the title sponsorship rights for the IPL 2020 scheduled to be held in UAE from September 19.

PNN