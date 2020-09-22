Mumbai: Judicial custody of actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was implicated in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, has been extended till October 6 by a special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

On the other hand Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty have filed a bail petition in the Bombay High Court which will be heard 23rd Sept 2020.

Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) September 8 after three days of questioning in the drug-related matter in connection with Sushant’s death. She was sent to 14-days judicial custody which ends today.

Apart from the narcotics case, Rhea is also facing charges of abetting Sushant’s alleged suicide which the CBI is investigating. Apart from this, the Enforcement Directorate is investigating the case related to money laundering.

Earlier, Rhea was arrested on the charges of abetment in possession, sale, purchase, consumption, transportation of substances under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). This constitutes prima facie offences under Section 20(b)/22/27/28/29 of the NDPS as per the Crime Information Report of the NCB.