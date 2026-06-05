Bhubaneswar/Puri: Representatives of 11 BRICS countries Friday discussed ways to ensure cooperation in disaster mitigation management, an official said.

The delegates of the second technical meeting of the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group attended the concluding session of the three-day event at a hotel in Puri.

After the discussion, the delegation, as per the programme organised by the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA), visited the Odisha State Watermanship and Lifeguard Institute (OSWALI) at Ramchandi.

OSWALI demonstrated daring lifesaving programmes to prevent water accidents at the Ramchandi coast.

Wearing life jackets, the delegates saw all the safety measures on a boat.

OSWALI’s role in managing water hazards in Odisha is commendable. The BRICS delegation watched and appreciated this skill demonstration program with great enthusiasm, an official release said.

The delegation also thanked the OSDMA for the successful organisation of the three-day international conference.

Odisha’s Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said that representatives from Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Iran and Indonesia attended the event in Puri.