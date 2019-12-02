Bijepur: The Bijepur police station in Bargarh district was established 110 years ago, during the British era. Over the years, the number of villages under its jurisdiction has increased manifold and along with it the population and crime. However, due to administrative apathy, the police station building has remained the same since its inception leading to acute space crunch among the personnel working there.

When the police station was set up it operated from two rooms. Even though the number of personnel has gone up significantly, the police station continues to run from the same two rooms.

People do not get surprised anymore when they see police personnel functioning from under a tree or the nearby balcony of a local resident. “We are left with no option but to work from under a tree or a verandah due to the space crunch,” said a policeman.

Now the police station has an inspector-in-charge (IIC), two sub-inspectors, three assistant sub-inspectors, seven constables and twenty homeguards. It is not only difficult to accommodate so many policemen, but also those who visit the station for their various needs.

Since the Odisha government’s 5T formula is in force, the number of people visiting the police station every day has gone up substantially and without any waiting room, the visitors have to be at the mercy of nature outside.

The conditions of staff quarters are also pathetic. Except for two, others have been reduced to ruins and police personnel have been forced to look for rented accommodation at higher rates.

Local people visiting the police station have urged the state government to take steps to solve the age old space-crunch problems.

When contacted, IIC Rajendra Sial said the problem has already been intimated to higher-ups.

Local BJD MLA Reeta Sahu, when contacted, said she was not aware of the space crunch in the police station. “The problem would definitely be addressed very soon and solved in quick time,” she said.

