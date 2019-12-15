Jeypore: A British era iron truss bridge over Kolab river at Patraput here in Koraput district has over time become so weak that it vibrates when even a single heavy vehicle passes on it.

Since the bridge connects Ranchi-Vijayawada corridor and bridges the gap between Baipariguda, Malkangirir, Lamataput and Machhkund, it assumes immense importance.

Hundreds of overloaded vehicles have been plying on this iron bridge round the clock for past 88 years. After bearing loads beyond its capacity and onslaught of severe weather conditions for decades, the bridge has become weak. In rainy season, potholes dot the entire stretch making it even more dangerous for commuters.

Given the poor condition of the bridge, it is feared that it might collapse at any moment. If it happens, a large number of villager dependent on the bridge will be affected severely.

Considering the poor condition of the bridge, constructed in 1931, National Highway Authority of India had submitted a proposal to the superintending engineer November 29, requesting for a new bridge. Given the condition of the old bridge and realising the importance of the new bridge, the superintending engineer has directed executive engineer of national highway section in Jeypore to prepare a detailed project report (DPR).

While several voices in the area bat for keeping the old bridge in its place from heritage point of view and build a new one at another place nearby; many others point to the safety aspect and want the new bridge to be built after demolishing the existing one.

PNN