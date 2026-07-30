London: Several British parliamentarians expressed grave concern over the escalating unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), where over 40 civilians were killed and dozens critically injured in a brutal crackdown by Pakistani security forces.

British Labour Party MP Liam Byrne said that reports of live fire being used against peaceful protesters in PoK are “deeply alarming”.

Describing the communications blackout and human rights abuse in the occupied territory as “completely unacceptable”, Byrne said that the All Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir — a cross-party group in the UK Parliament — has made two demands.

“One, urgent talks with the High Commission of Pakistan here in London to say this has got to stop. But second, we’re demanding to see our Foreign Office ministers too, to ensure that they are making representations at the highest level to the government of Pakistan. Ultimately, what is needed here is to honour the long-term commitments made in UN resolutions all those years ago. But in the here and now, we need the violence to stop,” the British lawmaker stated.

“We need immediate de-escalation. We need calm heads. And crucially, we need the human rights of Kashmiris to be observed now,” he added.

Calling the killing of civilians in PoK a “tragedy”, another British MP, Adnan Hussain, said that any use of excessive or unlawful force by Pakistani authorities must be subject to a full, independent and transparent investigation.

“I urge all parties to exercise restraint, protect civilian life and engage in peaceful dialogue. Lasting solutions can only be achieved through calm, constructive engagement rather than further violence or escalation. My thoughts are with all those affected, particularly constituents with family and loved ones in the region,” Hussain stated.

Meanwhile, human rights body Amnesty International’s Secretary General, Agnes Callamard, said that the disturbing reports emerging from Rawalakot in PoK reflected Pakistan’s long-standing pattern of “unlawful violence” against protesters in the occupied territory.

She called on Pakistani authorities to lift the communications blackout following reports of lethal force being used against protesters amid the so-called legislative Assembly elections in PoK.

She further urged the authorities to allow media and independent observers in the region.

“A prompt, independent, and transparent investigation must be ordered into the security forces’ use of force against protesters. So long as an internet and mobile services blackout remains in place, it will severely impede the independent verification of the full extent of the situation on the ground,” Callamard posted on X.