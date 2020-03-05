London: British rock band ‘Genesis’ is set to reunite for a tour which will be their first in 13 years. Band members Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford shared the news during their appearance on Zoe Ball’s ‘BBC Radio 2’ breakfast show Thursday.

“It feels great, it feels the right time, we’re looking forward to doing it. A lot of our contemporaries have been playing a lot – we’ve done two shows in the UK in the last 28 years,” Rutherford said.

Collins 18-year-old son Nicholas will join the band as a drummer and longstanding associate Daryl Stuermer on guitar and bass, the group said. “He (Nicholas) plays like me and he kind of has the same attitude as me. So that was a good starter,” Collins said.

However, Peter Gabriel, one of the founding members, will not join the band for the reunion tour.

Genesis was formed in Surrey in 1967, and became popular with their tracks such as ‘Invisible Touch’, ‘I Can’t Dance’ and ‘Throwing It All Away’.

The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame in 2010. Genesis last performed together in 2007, when they marked their 40th anniversary with the ‘Turn It On Again’ tour.

Agencies