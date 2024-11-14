Bhubaneswar: Kharvelnagar police Wednesday arrested three hoodlums, including the brother-in-law of the complainant, whose house was burgled of several gold ornaments and cash. One more accused in the case is still at large, said a senior police official of Kharvelnagar police station. One gold chain, a pair of earrings, two gold lockets, six gold bangles, and Rs 1.9 lakh in cash have been seized from the accused, he added. Zone I Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Subhranarayan Muduli said, “Accused Shankar Moharana, Bikash Chandra Swain and Batakrushna Swain, brother-in-law of complainant Pramod Kumar Parida, have been arrested on charges of burglary. Parida, who lives near Sashtrinagar area in the City, had gone to his paternal house October 31, for three days.” On his return, Parida found articles inside his house rummaged, and his cupboard empty.

Finding that his house had been looted, he lodged a complaint at the police station November 3, Muduli added. Prima facie, the ACP said, Parida was suspecting Batakrushna’s involvement in the theft, since the latter had a criminal record. However, he failed to provide ample clues that could have substantiated his claim. “However, his doubts came true after Kharvelnagar police had a whiff from a reliable source that two associates of Batakrushna are brokering a deal with a gold financier near Master Canteen Square here, November 11. Soon, the cops sprang back into action, and nabbed the trio near the spot,” he added. The police have booked them under Sections 331 (4) and 305 (a) of BNS, and produced them before a local court Wednesday.