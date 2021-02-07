Saintala: Unable to come to terms with his mother’s demise, a 20-year old youth died by suicide at Belagaon Swadhinpada area under Saintala police limits in Bolangir district Saturday.

According to the police, Rafi Muhammad — a resident of Swadhinpada — has a cycle repairing shop at Belagaon. His son Akhtar Muhammad was doing his Plus II at DAV College in Titlagarh. Rafi’s wife Kalimun Begam had some stomach related ailments. The family was treating Kalimun at SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack.

Later they ran out of money and had met Titlagarh sub-collector seeking financial help. However, Kalimun passed away a month ago. After losing his mother, Akhtar had been mentally depressed.

Quoting his family members, local police said that Akhtar had been going to the graveyard and sitting for hours at the place where his mother was laid to rest. He was hardly speaking to anyone.

The family members found Akhtar hanging from the ceiling fan of his room Saturday afternoon. He used his mother’s saree to end his life.

Belagaon outpost officer-in-charge Anadi Matari said they are investigating into the case. Akhtar’s body has been sent for postmortem and the report is awaited.

PNN