Berhampur: In a tragic road mishap, two minor siblings were run over by a cement-laden truck on NH-19 near Gandapalli area under Khallikote block in Ganjam district Wednesday morning.

Parents of the brother and sister duo were critically injured in the fatal road mishap. They are residents of Tikarpada Sahi under Raya police limits in Ganjam district, a police official expressed.

According to sources, the couple, along with their two kids, was on their way to Berhampur on a motorcycle. A speeding truck hit their two-wheeler near Gandapalli on the national highway.

On being informed, Raya police immediately rushed to the spot. Police rescued the critically injured couple and sent them to MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MKCGMCH) Berhampur in an ambulance for treatment. Police also recovered the bodies of the brother and sister duo and sent them to the MKCGMCH for post-mortem.

Raya police has registered a case in this connection and detained the driver of the truck for interrogation.

PNN