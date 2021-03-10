Bhubaneswar: The State government Wednesday decided to stop physical classroom teaching on Sundays from April 1 for Class X and Class XII students.

This was informed by School and Mass Education (S&ME) Minister Samir Ranjan Dash. As the syllabi have almost been covered, classes for revision will be conducted from April 1, the Minister stated.

According to a source, the State government had implemented physical classroom teaching on Saturdays and Sundays in order to cover up the losses incurred by students owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Students’ attendance has also decreased significantly as they started focusing on self study at home. This is the time for revision of courses. So, there is no need of holding regular classes anymore,” Dash said.

Notably, Odisha Secondary School Teachers’ Association (OSSTA) had however demanded the government to stop physical classroom teaching on Sundays.

Students of Class X will appear for their annual board examinations from May 3 and the annual CHSE examination for Plus II students will begin from May 18 for the academic year 2020-21.

PNN