Balasore: A person was arrested from Balasore district after local cops seized brown sugar weighing 50 grams worth Rs 5 lakh from his possession, police said Thursday.

The identity of the arrested person is yet to be ascertained but it was learnt that he is a resident of Sheikhbad.

According to police officials, acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Jaleswar SDPO Ankita Kumbhar raided a place at Sheikhbad Thursday morning and seized the brown sugar from his possession.

It may be mentioned here that brown sugar trade is on a rise in the state. It is worth noting that a person was arrested from Puri district after local cops seized brown sugar weighing 5.3 grams from his possession January 5, 2020.

The cops conducted a surprise raid at accused Sukant’s house acting on a tip-off and seized the contraband worth Rs 75,000. Subsequently, a case was registered and Sukant was arrested under relevant sections of the IPC.

PNN