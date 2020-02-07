Rairangpur: Police arrested a drug peddler from Rairangpur locality in Mayurbhanj district and seized 12 grams of brown sugar from his possession.

The identity of the accused is yet to be revealed.

According to police officials, acting on a tip-off about the illegal activity, the police officials conducted a raid in the locality and seized brown sugar worth Rs 1,20,000 from his possession. Cops have also seized other incriminating articles from him.

A case was registered against the accused under the relevant sections of the IPC.

It may be mentioned here that brown sugar trade is on a rise in the state. In a major crackdown against drug peddling, Excise sleuths January 9 arrested a person from Balasore district after local cops seized brown sugar weighing 50 grams worth Rs 5 lakh from his possession.

PNN