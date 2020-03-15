Baripada: Two persons were arrested in Mayurbhanj district after local cops seized brown sugar weighing 20.09 grams from their possession, police said Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Kuni Ghadei from Sunagadia locality near Baripada town and Gyana Ranjan Behera(27) from Ranibagicha area under Sundargarh town police limits.

According to a source in the police, acting on a tip-off, the cops conducted a surprise raid under the direction of Baripada SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas at Sunagadia and seized the contraband.

Subsequently, a case (155/20) was registered and the duo was arrested under relevant sections of IPC, investigating officer Birendra Senapati said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that brown sugar was smuggled from Jaleswar and was sent to various places, including Sundargarh.

PNN