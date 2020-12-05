Talcher: In a crackdown Friday afternoon, Angul excise department officials seized brown sugar worth over Rs 1.2 lakh from a drug peddler at Hatatota area of Talcher town in the district and arrested a man in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, the excise officials raided ITI square in the town and seized the contraband from his possession. Later, the arrested was produced before a local court.

Talcher town police has registered a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and launched a detailed probe.

Notably, drug peddling activity has become rampant in the town over the past few months. The illegal trade has gone up substantially since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Unemployed youths including those who lost their jobs owing to shutdowns have taken up the trade, sources said.

PNN