Balasore: In a major crackdown Tuesday evening, the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch seized around 1.5 kg of brown sugar from a person in Balasore district.

The approximate market value of the contraband is estimated to be over Rs 1 crore, an official informed.

The peddler arrested in this connection was identified as SK Munaf Hussein of Jhadeswar area under Jaleswar police limits in the district.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF team conducted raid on a house near Laxmannath check gate on NH-16 leading to the arrest. The drug peddler was caught red-handed while on a deal of the contraband.

As Hussein could not produce any valid document in support of possessing the contraband item, he was arrested and forwarded to the District and Sessions Judge Court in Balasore district.

A case in this regard was registered by the STF under various Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Notably, the State police have intensified its anti-narcotics operations all over Odisha in the last few months. The STF has conducted raids at different places and registered cases against seven drug peddlers.

PNN