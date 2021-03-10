Bhubaneswar: The famous shaivaite ritual Jagara Yatra at Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar, which is usually performed on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, may go for a toss this year as the temple servitors halted the daily rituals of the Lord Wednesday following disputes between two factions of servitors.

According to sources, the temple servitors refused to perform other daily rituals soon after the Abakash, Mailam, Rosha and Homa (havan) rituals were performed in the morning hours. However, the Sahana Mela darshan continued smoothly.

The situation has led to a complete halt of other daily rituals.

The Badu Nijog (an association of servitors at the 11th-Century shrine) has a long-pending demand over payment of Srabani Pauna. They have been demanding the payment for a long time, a servitor stated.

On the other hand, the Brahman Samaj (another group of servitors) alleged that the religious tradition involving the relationship of Lord Lingaraj and Lord Kapileswar has been breached owing to the infighting between respective servitors of the Lingaraj temple and Kapilanath temple as well.

“The government spends crore of rupees for the heritage corridor and salary of officials in the Endowment Commission. But, those who are performing services inside the temple are being neglected. The Endowment Commission has not yet implemented the High Court order for the smooth conduct of Handi Bhanga Yatra, Chandan Yatra and Sital Sasthi,” the Brahman Samaj secretary Biranchi Narayan Pati alleged.

“The district administration is yet to commence discussions with the servitors. Our non-cooperation will continue during the Maha Shivratri festival tomorrow,” Pati added.

Notably, the age-old Handi Bhanga ritual of Lord Lingaraj has been halted for couple of years owing to disputes between the servitors at the two temples.

Several rituals of Lord Lingaraj and Lord Kapileswar are performed together as the temples have religious linkages.

