Bhadrak: Odia youth Ronit Ranjan Nayak secured first position in the written examination and subsequent interview held for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy (NDA), his family informed Wednesday.

The test was conducted for the 145th course of the NDA and Naval Academy for the 107th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

According to sources, Ronit’s father Rashmi Ranjan Nayak is presently working as a Master Chief Petty Officer at INS Hansa in Goa. The youth attributed his success to Lord Jagannath, his parents and teachers at the AFPI.

Also read: Man sentenced to 12-year RI for raping minor in Jajpur district

Ronit belongs to Bachada village of Jagannathpur area in Bhadrak district. He was preparing for the examination at the Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI) in Kolhapur of Maharashtra.

Notably, the written examination was held by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) September 6, last year. However, the interview was conducted by Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence and the results were announced March 6, 2021.

PNN