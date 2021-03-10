Jajpur: A man of Samarpalu village under Barchana police limits in Jajpur was sentenced to 12-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) Tuesday evening by the District Additional Sessions Judge Court for raping a minor girl of the same village September 17, 2015.

The District Additional Sessions and POCSO Court Judge Gyanendra Barik awarded RI to convict Sanjay Bankira based on statements of 15 witnesses. The District Legal Aid Authority was ordered to pay a compensation of Rs 3,00,000 to the rape survivor.

Also read: Female patient lands in ICU after ceiling fan falls on her during treatment at SCBMCH

The convict was also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 in addition to sentencing him to 12-year RI. In case the fine amount is not realised, the man has to undergo 3 months additional imprisonment.

According to sources, the minor girl was sleeping alone in her home at Samarpalu village. Her family members had gone away to attend a cultural event organised on the occasion of Ganesh Puja.

The convict had barged into her house and raped the minor girl in the backyard of the house. The survivor’s family members came to know about the incident September 18 morning after returning home.

Acting on the family’s FIR lodged, local police had registered a case under Section 376 (ii) (f) of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act in this connection.

PNN