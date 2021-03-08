Cuttack: In a bizarre incident, a female patient was critically injured while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack after a ceiling fan snapped and fell on her Monday morning.

The critically injured patient was immediately shifted to an intensive care unit (ICU) of the SCBMCH here.

According to sources, the female patient is a resident of Jajpur district. She was admitted four days ago for treatment of burn injuries. The woman was undergoing treatment in the surgery ward.

Also read: Sambalpur DFO announces Rs 5,000 cash award for informing about persons setting fire in forests

The health condition of the female patient has become more critical, a doctor of the hospital said requesting anonymity.

The bizarre incident has triggered panic among fellow patients and their attendants in the hospital.

Police have been informed about the incident.

More details about the mishap are still awaited.

PNN