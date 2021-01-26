Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Crime Branch seized Monday night brown sugar weighing 1.14 kilograms during a raid in Bhadrak. The seized narcotic has a market value of over rupees one crore. The contraband was seized from the scooty of one Minhaj Quadri, a resident of Shankarnagar area in Bhadrak district. He was arrested under section 21(C) and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Acting on a tip-off about the huge amount of brown sugar being transported, an STF team conducted the raid on the Bhadrak-Chandbali road and seized the consignment.

The STF has launched a massive crackdown on drug peddlers in recent days. In the last 25 days, the STF has conducted raids at various places across Odisha and seized 2.55 kilograms of brown sugar and two tonne of ganja, official sources said.

PNN