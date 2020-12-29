Khurda: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Crime Branch seized 320 grams of brown sugar worth over Rs 25 lakh and arrested one at a place under Jankia police limits in Khurda district Monday.

The accused has been identified as Akshaya Baliarsingh, a resident of Orabarsingh village under Jankia police limits.

Acting on a tip off, the team raided at the place on Orabarsingh-Jatni road and arrested Akshaya when he was striking a deal. Besides brown sugar, incriminating materials were also seized from the accused’s possession. The drug was sourced from Jaleswar in Balasore district, it was learnt.

A case (Case No-226/2020 U/S 21 ( c )/ 29 was registered under the NDPS Act 1985.

A detailed investigation is underway.

Notably, due to a sustained anti-narco drive in 2020, the STF has so far seized 23.593 kg of brown sugar, detected 26 cases, and arrested 50 drug peddlers.