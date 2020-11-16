Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate police seized 254 grams of brown sugar and arrested the peddler Monday.

Police sources said the market value of the seized contraband is over Rs 25 lakh. The cops identified the accused as Muna Sethi, son of late Rabi Sethi of Madhupur village under Daspalla police limits in Nayagarh district. He was staying in Kalinga Nagar area here and had been in the peddling of brown sugar for a long period now.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Khandagiri police conducted a raid on his house and seized the contraband and arrested the accused. The cops also seized a country-made rifle, a Maruti Suzuki Dzire car, a gold chain, two motorcycles, three mobile phones and Rs 12,420 in cash from his possession.

The accused has 12 criminal cases pending against him at several police stations like Khandagiri police station and Nayapalli police station in Bhubaneswar.

