Bhadrak: In a major crackdown against drug peddling, Bhadrak police Wednesday afternoon seized brown sugar worth Rs 32 lakh from a biker at Bant locality in the district while the accused managed to escape, reports said.

Sources said, police was on patrolling duty at Bant locality and saw a biker passing by. Under suspect, the cops asked him to stop the two-wheeler, the biker parked the bike and fled the spot.

Upon searching the bike, police recovered 320 gram of brown sugar worth Rs 32 lakh.

At a time when Odisha government is taking no chance and has imposed strict lockdown to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus, drug peddlers are making the best use of shutdown and running their business amid lockdown.

Further probe into the details of the biker is on, police said.

PNN