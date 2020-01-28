Jaleswar: Acting on a tip-off Jaleswar police seized 30 grams of brown sugar from a car and arrested three persons in this connection at Sheiksarai in Balasore district, Monday.

The seized narcotic is worth Rs 5 lakh in the market, Jaleswar IIC Dhaneswar Sahu said. The Maruti vehicle was intercepted by police on the basis of specific inputs about the banned substance in a Maruti car.

The accused were identified as Sk Zamir, 36, driver and Ramachandra Behera, 40, of Sheikhbard village and Duryodhan Nayak, 35, of Gobindpur village under Delang police limits in Puri district.

Mastermind Kefazuddin of Rajpur village, however, managed to flee the spot during the raids.

Notably, Jaleswar has become a hub of brown sugar smuggling and the banned substance is jointly seized by the special taskforce, police and excise department.

PNN