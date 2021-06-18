Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police arrested a youth Friday and seized brown sugar weighing 575 grams in his possession. The police are yet to disclose the identification of the smuggler.

According to a source, the law enforcers were tipped off regarding a brown sugar deal about to take place under Badagada police limits. Immediately, a team comprising personnel from the Quick Action Team (QAT) of Commissionerate Police and Badagada police station was formed.

It conducted a raid at the place and nabbed the accused. Upon frisking, a packet of the contraband was seized from his possession. The value of the seized brown sugar has been pegged at around Rs 50 lakh. The accused was initially detained and was later arrested under various sections of NDPS Act.

Launching a detailed investigation, the police are trying to trace out the person involved in smuggling of drugs.

PNN