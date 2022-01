Balasore: A 46-year-old man hailing from neighbouring West Bengal was arrested and brown sugar worth Rs 56 lakh seized from his possession in Balasore district Thursday, an Excise official said.

Acting on a tip-off, Excise officials nabbed the man on the Digha-Chandaneswar Road while he was transporting the drugs from West Bengal’s Murshidabad district to Jaleswar in Odisha, he said.

The accused hails from West Bengal’s Birbhum district, the official added.

PTI