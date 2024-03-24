Bhubaneswar: The police have claimed to have arrested a woman accountant and her roommate on charges of drug trafficking in Bhubaneswar, Friday.

The narcotics wing of Commissionerate Police seized 256 grams of brown sugar worth Rs26 lakh from their possession during a raid at Jadupur area under Khandagiri police station limits in Bhubaneswar.

The kingpin of the drug syndicate, however, managed to give a slip to the police and is at large, said a senior officer of the narcotics wing.

The accused women are identified as Karishma Rout, 30, a native of Bhadrak district and Pragyan Priya Swain, 23, a native of Puri district. Karishma is a +2 passout and is working in a private firm as an accountant, while Pragyan is a postgraduate in Computer Application from a local college in Bhubaneswar.

According to police, the duo had been running an illicit narcotics trade from a rented accommodation in Jadupur area for the last one year.

Briefing the media Saturday, twin-city Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda said a tip-off was received by the officials from an informer, which alleged the two women were sourcing brown sugar from a dealer and later peddling it among youths in small sachets.

Following this, the officers raided the house of the women and seized the drugs from their possession. Panda added that three mobile phones and a laptop were also seized from the accused during the raid. The officials have booked the accused under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and produced the duo before a local court.

PNN