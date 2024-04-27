Bhubaneswar: Raising concerns over the prevailing extreme heatwave conditions in the city, UG students of Rama Devi Women’s University staged a protest in front of the university gate demanding the postponement of fourth-semester exams Friday. “The state government announced early summer vacation in schools across the state recently due to intense heat. Then how can we appear for the examination under such circumstances? Be it Utkal University or Sambalpur University, both the institutions have already postponed their scheduled examinations,” a protesting student said. “We want the exam to be postponed. We are not mentally prepared to appear for the exam in the current situation,” said Arpita Rani Meher, an agitating UG student.

A delegation of students met the university officials April 25 to discuss the matter. “Strike was our last hope as our concerns were ignored and grievances were not resolved. The authorities of Shailabala, Ravenshaw University and others have already postponed the exams,” said another student. After hours of protest, the University authority finally agreed to postpone the exams. The examination was scheduled from April 30 to May 18.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP