Bhubaneswar: The Union government gave green signal for the construction of the Brutanga irrigation project in Nayagarh district, an official statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said Monday. Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) gave the final clearance for the diversion of 1524.17 hectares of forest land for the construction of the said project. With the development, the 30-year dream of the locals will be fulfilled while 23,000 hectares of land is set to be irrigated and benefit the farmers and the general public of Daspalla and Nayagarh.

During his recent visit to New Delhi, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had discussed the matter with MOEFCC Minister Bhupender Yadav. The CM thanked Prime Minister Modi and Yadav for the forest clearance. Notably, compensatory afforestation will be taken up in non-forest areas apart from complying with other guidelines.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP