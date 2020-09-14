Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) started supplementary examination for Class X regular and ex-regular students, Monday.

The exam will be held from 10 AM to 12 noon from September 14 to 22.

The State Open School examination, for fresh and backlog students will be held from September 14 to 24. A total of 12,939 students are sitting for the State Open School Certificate Examination.

The BSE released the admit cards for both the examinations September 7. The board authority directed the superintendents of examination centres to strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines while conducting the examinations.

After the examinations, the answer-sheets of the Supplementary exam will be evaluated at 13 centres and of Open School Certificate Examination at seven centres.

Every year the board conducts the supplementary exams in the month of June in Odisha. However amid the COVID-19 pandemic the date of the examination had been delayed.

PNN