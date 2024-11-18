Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha Monday announced that the deadline for filling out forms for the annual High School Certificate (HSC) and State Open School Certificate (SOSC) examinations has been extended to November 25, 2024.

The board clarified that no further extensions would be granted. Previously, November 18 was set as the final date for form submission, but the board decided to provide an additional window for students.

According to the previously released schedule, the matriculation examinations are slated to begin from February 21, 2025, and conclude March 6, 2025.

PNN