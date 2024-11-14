Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, Thursday released the schedule for the 2025 matric examinations, which will begin February 21, 2025.

According to the released schedule, examinations will begin February 21, 2025 and conclude March 6, 2025. Both regular and ex-regular examinations will be held in a single sitting with one question paper per day. The examinations will run from 9am to 11.30am, except for Mathematics, which will end at 11.45am.

Examinations will begin with first-language subjects, including FLO (Odia), FMB (Bengali), FLH (Hindi), FLU (Urdu), FLT (Telugu), and FLE (Alternative English).

The second day, February 24, will cover second-language subjects, such as SLE (English), SLH (Hindi), and SEP (Env and Population Education (Only for hearing impaired candidates)). On the third day, February 25, the TLV practical exam will be conducted, followed by MTH (Mathematics) February 27.

GSC (Science) and SSC (Social Science) exams will be held March 1 and March 3, respectively.

The schedule concludes March 6, with third-language subjects TLH (Hindi), TLS (Sanskrit), TLO (Odia), and TLP (Parsi). Additionally, TLV (Theory) for hearing-impaired candidates and VT (Theory) exams for vocational subjects—IT, RT, TH, AG, PL, BW, AH, AM, EH, CN, FP, and TC—will also take place on the final day.

PNN