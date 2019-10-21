Bhuj: The Border Security Force (BSF) captured two Pakistani nationals along with a fishing boat from the ‘Harami Nala’ creek area off the Gujarat coast in Kutch district Monday evening, an official said.

The incident took place when a team of BSF personnel were patrolling the creek area near India’s maritime border with Pakistan, the official said.

The duo was apprehended while trying to flee after abandoning their boat and primarily they appeared to be ‘fishermen’, the official pointed out.

“They (Pakistanis) were captured at around 5.30pm and their boat was also seized. Primarily, they appeared to be fishermen,” the official informed. The BSF launched an intensive search operation after the incident and was further investigating the matter.

This comes days after a BSF team seized five Pakistani fishing boats in the same area, a sluggish and shallow water channel in Sir Creek.

Pakistan and India regularly arrest each other’s fishermen who inadvertently stray into their territorial waters due to absence of any proper technology to confirm the coastline border between the two neighbours near Sir Creek.

Sir Creek is a tidal estuary (partially enclosed coastal body) that separates Gujarat from the Pakistani province of Sindh.

PTI