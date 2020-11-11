Dhaka: The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) have arrested two Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members of Bangladesh, who had crossed over and allegedly attempted to take an Indian citizen into custody.

The RAB men were nabbed from Main Pillar 307, sub pillar-1 of the Indian side following which the Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) sent a letter to the BSF requesting a flag meeting.

The detainees have been identified as RAB-13 Dinajpur CPC-1 Co-Commander (ASP) Shyamal Chang and Constable Abu Bakar Siddique. The BSF detained them at around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the villagers, five RAB members entered Samajia Mandalpara area of B-Amtali Saraswatipur border of Dinajpur on motorcycle.

Divided into two groups, the RABs embarked on the expedition, entered the Indian Border village and three of them arrested Indian citizen, Milon — son of Israfil.

Milon started shouting and another, Musharraf, attacked the RAB officials. This is when the RAB officials opened fire following which the two RAB members on the other end rushed in as well.

At this point the BSF members came in and arrested the two RAB members with the help of the villagers and took them to the Samjia camp.

Abdul Wahab, a member of Puntti UP No. 10 in Chirirbandar Upazila, said, “The RAB members went there as anti-drug campaigners. Milon, a drug dealer from India’s Saraswatipur was handcuffed and shouting. The other RAB members started firing on them.”

The Border Guard of Bangladesh members did not allow journalists near the area as they said that the media was not allowed to speak to BGB officials at the B-Amtali camp.

