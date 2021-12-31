Malkangiri: Director General of Border Security Force (BSF), Pankaj Kumar Singh Thursday visited Swabhiman Anchal under Chitrakonda block in Malkangiri district Thursday. He reviewed the ongoing anti-Maoist operations in the area.

He reached Janbai by a helicopter and held discussion with the BSF officials in this regard. He advised the BSF officials about how the jawans would win trust of the people in the tribal-dominated district while dealing with Left wing extremism in the area.

As many as six BSF camps are functional at Badapada, Badapadar, Gorasetu, Jadamba, Ghanabeda and Hantalguda while over 3,000 jawans have been deployed in the fringe areas. The jawans ensure that the ultras do not enter Chitrakonda through the fringe areas of Andhra Pradesh.

The BSF DG focused on patrolling by boats in the Chitrakonda reservoir while AP Police is sharing intelligence inputs about the Maoist activities across the borders.

It was learnt that Maoists affiliated to the Andhra-Odisha Border Zonal Committee (AOBZC) are provoking people in Korukonda, Kudumuluguma, Boipariguda and some other areas to oppose police activities.

PNN