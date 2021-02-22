Malkangiri: A BSF jawan was critically wounded Sunday after a landmine planted by Maoists exploded on the roadside near Kartanpalli under Mathili police limits in Malkangiri.

The wounded jawan has been admitted to the district headquarters hospital and is currently undergoing treatment. According to reports, jawans of 160th Battalion stationed at Kartanpalli were returning to their camp after carrying out anti-Maoist operations in various parts of the district.

However, they were unaware of a landmine planted by Maoists near Kartanpalli. As a jawan stepped on it, it went off, leaving the jawan critically injured. The injured jawan has been identified as Dharmendra Sahu. Sahu was first admitted at Malkangiri district headquarters hospital and later shifted to Raipur by helicopter for better treatment.

PNN