Bhuj: Four Pakistani boats were seized by the Border Security Force Sunday from ‘Harami Nallah’ creek along the India-Pakistan border in Gujarat’s Kutch district, the force said.

A Pakistani fisherman, identified as Alla Bachao Siddique (25), from Sindh province of Pakistan was apprehended, while others managed to escape, it said.

A patrolling team of the BSF’s Bhuj unit observed movement of four to five Pakistani men on boats near the ‘Harami Nallah’, in Kutch region, at around 6 am, it said.

“The Pakistani fishermen were attempting to enter into Indian territory by taking the advantage of rough sea state. The alert patrol party of Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted the Pakistani intruders the moment they tried to enter into Indian territory, while the intruders also saw the BSF patrol party and jumped into the water,” the BSF said in a statement.

“The BSF patrol team chased them and apprehended one Pakistani fisherman and seized four Pakistani fishing boats. Rest of the fishermen managed to escape into Pakistani territory by taking advantage of slushy and marshy terrain of the area,” it said.

All four seized boats were searched and nothing suspicious was recovered from them, the border guarding force said.

In view of the incident, the BSF launched a thorough search operation of the area which was underway in the evening as well, and nothing suspicious was recovered thus far, it added.

PTI