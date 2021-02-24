Muniguda/Chitrakonda: A Maoist banner surfaced at Hanumantapur bus stand under Chandrapur police limits in Rayagada district Tuesday morning while Border Security Force (BSF) jawans thwarted a Maoist attack and recovered some explosives in Malkangiri district.

The banner was found put up near Hanumantapur bus stand, triggering panic among the local residents in the area. The banner was allegedly put up by the Bansadhara-Ghumusar divisional committee of outlawed CPI-Maoists.

In the banner, the Red Rebels have asked those who are working as police informers to surrender before them by February 25. Those informers who do not turn up on the said date will pay with their lives, they threatened.

After getting information, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel reached the spot and tore off the banner. An investigation has been launched, it was learnt.

Notably, a group of 15 to 20 armed members of the outlawed outfit had dragged Bhabani Shankar Patra, son of the sarpanch of Bhandarangi panchayat and Hemanta Patra, a ration shop owner, out of their houses at Gochaguda village under Belghar police limits in Kandhamal district January 29 night. Later, they killed them.

As many as seven posters were found at Dimiriguda village under Ambadola police limits in Rayagada district February 20. Through these posters, the Red Rebels hold Police DG Abhay and police intelligence chief RK Sharma responsible for the deaths of Shankar Patra and Hemanta Patra from Belghar area in Kandhamal district.

Meanwhile, reports from Chitrakonda in Malkangiri said, Border Security Force (BSF) jawans thwarted a Maoist attack. They recovered some explosives near Kadalibandha village Tuesday.

Based on intelligence inputs, the security forces had launched a search operation in Hantalguda forest under the Swabhiman Anchal of the district. During the operation, they came across a bag under a hill near Kadalibandha.

The bag contained two pressure-activated landmines, a tiffin bomb, medicines, clothes and other daily use materials. The bomb disposal squad immediately reached the spot and diffused the explosives.

PNN