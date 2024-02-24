Malkangiri: BSF personnel Saturday unearthed several Maoist dumps in a forest in Odisha’s Malkangiri district, police said.

Based on reliable information about dumps of explosive materials by ultras, the BSF personnel carried out a search operation in the Silakota Reserve Forest of the district.

“During an intensive search in the area, the BSF troops located multiple Maoist dumps, buried under trees located closely at a distance of 4 metres from each other. The area was located at a distance of around 300 metres inside the jungle from the connecting road between Bapanpalli and Silakota village along the Reserve Forest,” a BSF release said.

During the search operation, the BSF personnel recovered three pressure cookers, 20 metres of Cordex, 24 gelatine sticks and 2 bundles of electric wire from the dumps in the forest.

The BSF said that the area earlier, used to be highly influenced by Maoists and their sympathisers.

“The Maoist outfits would keep IEDs, arms and IED-making materials at isolated places to be used against security forces and police operating in these areas,” the release said.

Earlier on Friday, the security personnel had seized a huge quantity of explosive materials after an exchange of fire with a group of Maoists inside a forest in the Paikmal area of Odisha’s Bargarh district.

PTI