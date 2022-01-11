Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati will not contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, party general secretary S C Misra said here Tuesday.

Misra said he will also not contest the state elections, which will be held in seven phases starting February 10.

Since elections are being held in several states, including Punjab and Uttarakhand, along with Uttar Pradesh, the BSP president will not contest the polls and help party candidates win, Misra said.

Currently, Mayawati is neither a legislator nor an MP. Misra is a Rajya Sabha member.

The BSP will contest all 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh alone.

PTI