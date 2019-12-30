BHUBANESWAR: The 62nd foundation day of Odisha State Museum here saw inauguration of antique idols of Lord Buddha discovered from Banpur in Khordha district which will be on display for the public here.

Build in 1959, the state museum saw its development vis a vis contributions of noted historians and professors like William Jones, Ghanashyam Das, N. C. Banerjee and Harekrushna Mahatab during its 62-year journey.

As many as 75 bronze statues of Lord Buddha carved between 5th and 10th century were on display at the gallery. Gracing the occasion, Governor Ganeshi Lal appreciated the efforts of museum officials and staff members and lauded the growth of the museum which has grown many fold in the last six decades.

Moreover, another much-awaited gallery, ‘Postal Heritage of Odisha’ displaying rare stamps of India was also opened on this occasion. Postal stationery items like inland letter cards, traditional uniforms of postmasters and mailing service equipment like post box were showcased at the History of Stamps corner at the museum premises.

Apart from an exhibition displaying the antique items the occasion also saw unveiling of research journals of ‘Odisha Historical Research Journal’, ‘Satyanarayan Rajguru: Contribution to Odisha History and Culture’ and ‘Reprint of Odisha Historical Research Journal’ A documentary film on Temples of Bhubaneswar was also screened for the audience.

PNN