Bhubaneswar: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Monday announced that the Centre has allocated Rs 10,599 crore towards the railway sector in Odisha in the Union Budget for 2025-26.

In his address to the media persons, Vaishnaw said, “I extend my sincere thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for the cooperation that helps to get No Objection Certificate for land and forest.”

According to the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Saturday, the government has approved a budget allocation of Rs 2.52 lakh crore for the Railways for 2025-26 financial year, almost the same amount that was allocated in 2024-25.

According to the Budget, the Railways has targeted higher revenues from passengers, goods and other heads.

“The total outlay provided for Capital Expenditure in Budget Estimate 2025-26 of Rs 2,65,200 crore includes Rs 2,52,000 crore from General Revenues, Rs 200 crore from Nirbhaya Fund, Rs 3,000 crore from Internal Resource and Rs 10,000 crore from Extra Budgetary Resources,” according to the budget proposals.

It added that “Total Receipt of Railways comprising revenues from passenger, goods, other coaching, sundry other heads and Railway Recruitment Boards etc. have been placed at Rs 3,02,100 crore in BE (Budget Estimates) 2025-26 as against RE (Revised Estimates) 2024-25 of Rs 2,79,000 crore.”

PNN & Agencies